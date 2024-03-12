Creole Food Fest Miami Partners with Chotto Matte in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH – The Creole Food Festival makes its annual return to Miami to celebrate culture through cuisine with new partners Chotto Matte Miami, 1666 Lenox Avenue #1664 Miami Beach, FL 33139 on Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 1pm to 7pm. The festival will continue its tradition of showcasing award-winning black and brown chefs from diverse regions such as Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, South America, and the Southern United States.

Elkhair Balla, Co-founder of the Creole Food Festival, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with Chotto Matte, highlighting the vibrant & eclectic atmosphere, stylish contemporary architectural space & open street setting in the heart of Miami Beach as the perfect backdrop for the event.

“We are honored to be partners in this year’s Miami Creole Food Festival, celebrating the rich tapestry of culture and cuisine,” said Kurt Zdesar, Founder and Owner of Chotto Matte. “Our commitment to honoring our cultural roots through food is at the heart of everything we do, and we are excited to bring specially created Peruvian Creole dishes to our menu in Miami to celebrate the occasion!”

Featured Chefs

This year the festival will feature Tico Armand as host and renowned Chefs Todd Richards, Jouvens Jean, Irie, Kelvin Fernandez, Alain Lemaire (Sensory Delights), Chef Cat, and Thia just to name a few, & will be a one-of-a-kind experience! The Creole Food Festival will feature participating tourism boards, tasty signature libations, alluring cooking demos, sample dishes from chefs on the rise, a live DJ spinning the latest and greatest African, Caribbean, Latin & Southern hits and so much more!

“We are a food festival like no other, the Creole Food Fest was born to give visibility to talented chefs of color who are proud of their country’s Creole food.

Chotto Matte & the Creole Food Festival share a commonality in our thirst to celebrate diverse, authentic, innovative, & creative cuisine.” said Fabrice J. Armand, co-founder of the Creole Food Festival.

Notable Sponsors include Uncle Nearest, Barbancourt Rum, Greater Miami & Miami Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, Pellegrino Water, Yelp, Faces of Haiti and the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District.

Chefs, restaurants and brands interested in participating can still submit applications to take part in the event at [email protected]