Couples Resorts in Jamaica Offers Free Onsite Rapid Antigen Testing

All four oceanfront resorts in Jamaica expand promise of a worry-free stay with seamless and complimentary onsite testing

[NEGRIL, Jamaica] – The health and wellbeing of staff and guests is of the utmost importance to Couples Resorts.

Following the Center for Disease Control’s recent mandate to expand negative COVID-19 test requirement to all air passengers entering the United States, Couples Resorts will offer free onsite rapid antigen testing for all guests lodging at any of its four all-inclusive properties — Couples Tower Isle, Couples Swept Away, Couples Negril, and Couples Sans Souci — in time for the January 26th effective date.

Couples Resorts assures travelers a seamless testing experience — all rapid antigen testing will be administered by a contracted medical partner within three days of a guest’s departure date. Guests will receive their results in 48 hours via e-mail.

Couples Resorts’ Good Clean Fun Program

In addition to providing testing, Couples Resorts’ created a multi-faceted Good Clean Fun program.

The program was created in accordance with disease prevention guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health & Wellness and implements social distancing policies, increased cleaning initiatives, and food hygiene protocols for all food & beverage outlets.