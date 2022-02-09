Consider Having Your Personal Injury Lawyer On Speed Dial

Life is full of surprises. Some of them are good and some of them bad. I call the bad ones the “curveballs” of life. And make no mistake, curveballs are experienced by everybody, irrespective of wealth, class or creed.

One day you will face a curveball. If that incident has anything to do with a personal injury accident, it would be highly beneficial to have your personal injury lawyer on speed dial.

It’s at times like these that you will be very grateful that you were proactive. So consider researching a suitable personal injury lawyer and add them to your contacts. You will thank me later!

What Do Personal Injury Lawyers Do?

You probably are unaware of the wide range of accidents that personal injury law covers. Tampa personal injury lawyer, Gregory Perenich gave us a non-exhaustive list of accidents his personal injury law firm can help with. If you’ve received any of these injuries because of someone else’s negligence, give his team a call today:

Car, motorcycle, pedestrian, bicycle, truck and bus accidents

Boat accidents

Burn injuries

Child injuries

Construction injuries

Dog bites

Medical malpractice

Nursing home abuse

Product liability

Slip and fall

Social security disability

Sports injuries

Swimming accidents

Wrongful death

So you see, a personal injury accident is not restricted to car accident claims at all but is far-reaching. You could suffer from a personal injury incident at any time and in any place.

An experienced personal injury lawyer specializes in personal injury law and has the expertise to assist you in recovering the maximum amount of compensation from any of these accidents. An excellent Tampa personal injury lawyer is one speed dial away if you live in Tampa.

Your attorney would handle all aspects of the claim, right from dispensing you with legal advice when the accident happens through to consulting with you and then following through on all aspects of the claim. Things like dealing with insurance companies would all be part of the lawyer’s service.

Any of the above scenarios are stressful. However, having access to professional advice at the time is invaluable and will give you peace of mind that you are doing the right thing.

What Is The Main Benefit Of Having A Personal Injury Lawyer On Speed Dial?

Due to the stressful nature of any personal injury incident, you will probably be in shock or at least have adrenaline surging through your system.

People react differently under stress. A lot of people freeze and become pretty ineffectual. Some people seem to act naturally and responsibly. It is difficult to predict precisely how you will act in any circumstance.

Having your lawyer on speed dial at times like these will be invaluable. You have access to the right advice when you need it. You can act decisively and confidently, knowing that your actions will not prejudice your case or land you up in trouble.

How Do Personal Injury Lawyers Charge?

Your first consultation, during which the lawyer will hear your version of the incident, is at no cost to you.

After that, if the lawyer advises that you have a good case and are prepared to represent you, the firm will do so on a “contingency” basis.

The law firm will fund the ongoing costs of the case. Any fees they charge and expenses will be recovered if they are successful with your claim and deducted from the claim amount.

If they are unsuccessful, no legal fees will be charged to you.

In Summary – It Is A No Brainer

It is better to have access to your lawyer at the time of a personal injury incident. Take the time to decide who you would use and add the contact number to your phone with a speed dial option.

Hopefully, you will never need to use it, but this small action will pay dividends.