Congresswoman Wilson’s Statement on the Racially Motivated Jacksonville Shooting

Washington D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24), Chair of the U.S. Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys, released the following statement following the racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Florida that claimed the lives of three Floridians:

“I’m filled with grief and outrage over the heartbreaking tragedy in Jacksonville, Florida. It is unconscionable that we must again mourn the loss of three innocent lives from another racially motivated mass shotting.

“Let me be clear: white supremacy is a poison that continues to permeate our society. The Dollar General store incident near Edward Waters University, a historically Black university, is a harsh reminder of the ongoing racial prejudice being fueled nationwide.

“This is the painful truth: racism plagues our state, and it’s time to confront it head-on.

“We can’t shy away from this harsh reality. The authorities have rightly called this heinous act racially motivated, a term that should jolt us into action. We cannot turn a blind eye to the hate that powers such acts of violence. The dehumanization of Black people has hit a breaking point. We must declare an emergency and demand accountability. When those in power peddle hate, we must respond. Divisive rhetoric ignites hatred and empowers those with violent intent.

“But it goes beyond hate. Gun violence demands action. Comprehensive gun control by leaders is crucial to prevent recurring tragedies. It’s time to act decisively for lasting change. Now is a time for unity, empathy, and solidarity, not discord. My plea is simple: end hate and the violence it spawns. Stand united against racism and prejudice. Every life holds immense value, and the victims deserve our unwavering commitment to justice.”