Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement on the anniversary of the earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010:

“Today, my heart has been with the people of Haiti as they mark the eighth anniversary of the 2010 earthquake that shook their nation to its core. The horrific event flattened the island’s infrastructure, left hundreds of thousands of people dead, and displaced more than a million people. Since then, Haiti has suffered two hurricanes and a cholera epidemic. Few, if any, nations have withstood so many natural disasters. The resilience of Haiti’s citizens is remarkable and inspiring.

“On a day when we should be mourning the earthquake victims and talking about how we can support the survivors of this tragic event, we are instead talking about the abhorrent and racist remarks President Donald Trump made this week disparaging Haiti and other nations that are home to people of color.

“Haitian nationals living and working in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) contribute significantly to every facet of American life. They are our friends, our neighbors, our co-workers, and small business owners.

“We are a nation that lends a hand when others are suffering and we cannot ignore the fact that Haiti still struggles to recover from disaster after-effects. That is why I will continue to urge our government to reverse its inhumane decision to end TPS for Haitian nationals. I also am fighting for permanent resident status for these TPS holders.

“We are reminded by Haiti’s motto, L’union fait la force, that there is strength in unity. Eight years ago, the earthquake triggered an overwhelming outpouring of support. Today, let us all reaffirm our commitment to bolster Haiti on its path to recovery.”