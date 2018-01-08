Community Tourism Projects & Events Distribution Channel launched in Jamaica

Mandeville, Jamaica – The International Institute for Peace through Tourism (IIPT) in collaboration with Countrystyle/Villages as Businesses (VAB) announces the Community Tourism Projects & Events Distribution Channel for the 2018 IIPT Year of Community Tourism and Peace.

This project is being launched by IIPT Founder/President Louis D’Amore and IIPT Caribbean President Diana McIntyre-Pike as part of the 40th anniversary celebration of Community Tourism which was pioneered in Jamaica.

Countrystyle/VAB Founder and President, Diana McIntyre-Pike is also the Coordinator of the IIPT International Community Tourism Network.

The Community Tourism Projects & Events Distribution Channel is a clearinghouse for international community tourism projects and events for 2018. The vision is to create a distribution portal, a ‘One Voice’ approach, for marketing community tourism internationally and showcasing its local and global impact. Countries around the world will be able to share their upcoming community events and learn about projects in which they can participate.

The approach also aims to encourage support from funding agencies, non-government organizations, international organizations, potential investors and Diasporas.

Access to the Community Tourism Projects & Events Distribution Channel will provide information for visitors who desire to support community projects, such as Pick a Project or Adopt a Village, while on vacation.

The Community Tourism Projects & Events Distribution Channel is being designed by Theo Chambers, Webmaster and Chief Solutions Consultant for PanaCarib Business Solutions and PR Agency, Jamaica.

The Projects and Events Distribution Channel will be linked here.