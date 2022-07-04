Common Child Car Accident Injuries in Indiana and How to Deal with Them

When it comes to educating the public on legal matters, few people are as determined as Michael Hawkins. From discovering issues of interest that concern all of us to offering actionable articles and guides to those in need, Michael is relentless in his journey of helping people make sense of the legal system. With dozens of pieces published in magazines, news outlets, and online journals, Michael is here to translate legalese into plain English so you can understand your rights and make the system work in your benefit.

In Indianapolis, car accidents are unfortunately all too common. If you have been in a car accident with your child, it is crucial to be aware of the potential injuries that they may have sustained. These injuries may not be immediately apparent, so watching them in the days and weeks following the accident is essential.

Common Car Accident Injuries in Children

Some of the common car accident injuries that children sustain in car accidents include:

Whiplash

Whiplash is a neck injury caused by the sudden jerking of the head. It can happen when the car gets impacted from behind or when the child’s head is suddenly thrown forward, as in a frontal collision. Whiplash can be very painful and can lead to long-term neck problems. Neck injuries are severe and need immediate medical attention before they get worse.

Head Injuries

Head injuries are always a concern following a car accident. Children are especially vulnerable to head injuries because their skulls are not as thick and hard as adults’. A head injury can range from mild concussions to more severe brain injuries. Therefore, it is essential to watch for any signs of a head injury, such as a headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, or drowsiness.

Broken Bones

Many times, children will sustain broken bones in a car accident. These can range from simple fractures that will heal on their own to more serious compound fractures that require surgery to repair. It is essential to watch for any signs of infection with broken bones, such as redness, swelling, or drainage from the wound.

Spinal Cord Injuries

Spinal cord injuries are another serious concern following a car accident. These usually range from a mild sprain or strain to a more severe injury that can cause paralysis. Symptoms of a spinal injury can include pain, numbness, or weakness in the arms or legs.

Internal Injuries

Internal injuries are another serious concern following a car accident. These injuries can range from bruising of the organs to more serious internal bleeding. Therefore, it is essential to watch for any signs of internal injuries, such as abdominal pain, chest pain, or difficulty breathing.

How Can You Deal with Child Accident Injuries?

The most important thing you can do following a car accident is seek medical attention for your child. Even if the injuries are minor, it is crucial to have them checked out by a doctor. Frequently, it will take days or weeks after the accident before the entire amount of the damages is understood.

In addition, you should also contact an experienced personal injury lawyer to help you with your child’s accident claim. A lawyer can help you understand the full extent of your child’s injuries and fight for the compensation they deserve. Contact experienced personal injury lawyers if your child got injured in a car accident as soon as possible.

You need to ask a car accident lawyer in Indianapolis whether you have a case against the other driver and, if so, how much your case is worth. You also should find out what to do if the other driver does not have insurance. The car accident lawyers can answer all of these questions for you.

If there is a question of comparative negligence, your attorney will explain what it means in your situation.

What Is the Average Settlement for An Auto Accident in Indiana?

The settlement for an auto accident in Indiana will vary depending on the injuries sustained, the amount of property damage, and other factors. An experienced personal injury lawyer will be able to evaluate your case and give you a better idea of what you should expect to receive in terms of a settlement.

In any accident, yet especially a car accident, it is crucial to seek medical attention for your child as soon as possible. Then, you need to seek legal help; because the injuries can take weeks or months to show the full extent of their gravity, you need to take legal action fast to ensure you stay within the statute of limitations. An experienced and reputable Indiana personal injury lawyer can help you fight for the compensation your child deserves.