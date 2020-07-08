Commissioner Monestime urges Trump administration to extend visas for International Students

MIAMI-DADE – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime will be sponsoring a resolution urging the Trump administration to reverse its recent decision requiring foreign students who are pursuing degrees in the United States to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement also announced it won’t issue visas to foreign students whose classes are fully online.

The announcement came as many colleges and universities have switched to online-only courses due to the coronavirus.

“I feel this action is excessive,” Commissioner Monestime said. “This may create another group of undocumented individuals, now that many of these students will be left in limbo. We should consider better alternatives to accommodate these students that are on a student visa. What if they can’t go back right now because of travel restrictions?”