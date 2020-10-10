Commissioner Levine Cava provides small businesses with COVID-19 relief funds

MIAMI-DADE – In an effort to help support businesses and boost the local economy, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava and Neighbors and Neighbors Association (NANA) Executive Director Leroy Jones presented pandemic relief funds to many local, small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Small businesses have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, as they often have limited resources to draw on during an economic slowdown, and many had to close.

The Commissioner and Mr. Jones on Oct. 9 presented relief checks to 17 small businesses from across Miami-Dade County.

The funds came from the recently created Small Business Assistance Forgivable Loan Program, consisting of $5 million in federal CARES Act funds. It provides loans of up to $25,000 with zero percent interest and no origination fees.

To be eligible, businesses must have no more than 25 employees, provide some evidence of being affected by COVID-19, and not previously having received assistance from other special COVID-19 programs, such as the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

The check presentations took place at the office of NANA, one of the administrators of the business relief initiative.