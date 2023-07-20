Local News

Commentary With Winston Barnes: U.S. Badmanism

SOUTH FLORIDA – Interesting reactions to a demand by the U.S. that Jamaica suffers the consequences because the island nation refuses to kowtow to U.S. demands. Basically, the U.S. by asking Jamaica to go against Jamaica law and accept a same gender couple.

Already the U.S. has started to penalize Jamaica by demanding that some of its diplomats leave the U.S. before the end of this year.

My contention is really not so much about the two-gender issue. It is about the U.S. behaving as if Jamaica does not have rules and laws of its own.

Jamaica and the United States Continue to Enjoy Strong Diplomatic Relations

Remember the case of Dudus Coke, a Judge in the Southern District court system in New York State said at the time the U.S. had no jurisdiction to make certain demands on Jamaica.

Remember that former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding was summoned to the U.S. for talks with U.S. officials and soon after he was forced out of office, (my words and my interpretation)?

Again, for the time being, forget the same gender aspect of this contention. How about those people who want to deny that the current administration is headed by the democratic party leadership.

Regardless of the rationalizations and explanations of international laws. A number of questions apply here, Why does the U.S. not demand Russia does the same? Why does the U.S. not demand the same of China?  What about those countries where a homosexual is executed for being so?

The answer is that a big country can get away with being a bully because they are a big bully of a country.

