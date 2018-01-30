Commentary With Winston Barnes: The GRAMMYs, Again

SOUTH FLORIDA – Maybe for the last decade or so, I’m doing this again; taking on the issue of Reggae GRAMMYs and the perennial complaints about who wins from who loses.

Here goes.

One wins a Grammy not because they win a popularity contest they entered. They win a Grammy because they learnt the game that the GRAMMYs’ is, and also learnt how to play it.

In any category, it is not whether one likes it, in the case of the Reggae Grammy, the album. It is whether the promoters of the album, and people at the label, are prepared, have the time and the money to lobby the people who are to vote for the album after listening to them.

But it is also necessary to come to terms with the fact that the white establishment which controls the GRAMMYs’ are scared of reggae music! Period!

Many have gotten over dreadlocks, but racism still tinges the business.

Decades ago, the powers that be clearly differentiated between black music and white music and therefore the performers.

Why are Jamaicans in any way perturbed by their favourite performers not winning a Grammy?

The White establishment already fearful of the radical, some would say revolutionary tone of some of reggae still feel threatened by this music.

What i am saying is that the reggae Grammy is really a token to the music. And yes, said establishment is not yet prepared to acknowledge that reggae music is the most influential genre popular music has seen or heard in at least a half a century!

