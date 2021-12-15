Comfort Suites Paradise Island Delights With Nine Days Of Christmas

[NASSAU-PARADISE ISLAND] – The award-winning Comfort Suites Paradise Island is delighting holiday travelers with its Nine days of Comfort Suites Christmas festivities.

Between December 24, 2021 and January 1, 2022, guests are able to enjoy nightly live entertainment, Bahamian delicacies, Santa on Christmas morning with gifts for the children and a spectacular balloon drop on New Year’s Eve with the hotel’s Nine days of Comfort Suites Christmas.

Yasmine Mills-Strachan, Director of Sales of the all-suite property, noted that “Christmas is a time of year that families usually spend together and we are delighted that guests have chosen our hotel to celebrate this holiday season. Our hotel family has created and will host our nine days of Christmas program ensuring that the festivities will delight and entertain our guests, providing a warm holiday feeling and adding excitement to their holiday vacation.”

Fourth Night Free

“We’re delighted to be able to offer Nine days of Comfort Suites Christmas, in addition to a fourth night free,” stated Mills-Strachan. Travelers will receive a fourth night free, excluding taxes and fees, with three paid room nights, for stays now through June 15, 2022, enabling them to experience longer and more affordable winter and spring getaways. In addition to savings on accommodations, the promotion also includes a food and beverage credit. The credit can be used at Crusoe’s Restaurant, Bamboo Lobby Bar and Splash Pool Bar.

A food and beverage credit of $100 will be granted to guests who stay at the property for three paid nights. Four or five paid nights entitles guests to a food and beverage credit of $150. Additionally, for a stay of six paid nights or more, the food and beverage credit increases to $200. With this fantastic food and beverage allowance guests are able to enjoy Crusoe’s Restaurant. Plus, Bamboo Lobby Bar and Splash Pool Bar, receiving credit per room, per stay, based on their length of stay.

Waterpark

Comfort Suites Paradise Island’s guests are entitled to complimentary use of the facilities at neighboring Atlantis Paradise Island Resort. Including Aquaventure waterpark, and pool and beach access. A daily complimentary hot à la carte breakfast is available for all guests. Advanced booking of at least one day is required to receive access to Atlantis Aquaventure waterpark.

Free Rapid Antigen (COVID-19) Testing is included for all international registered guests for return travel to the United States (excluding gift certificate redemption stays). Additional value-added amenities such as free Wi-Fi and free parking are standard at the family-friendly hotel, along with its popular Kids Stay, Play & Eat Free program, which allows children aged 11 and under to stay free (in a room with an adult) and to eat free with a paying adult at Crusoe’s Restaurant.