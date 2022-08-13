Clayton Sisters to Serve as Ambassadors for 5K Gallop Charity Run

MIAMI – The South Miami Children’s Clinic, along with the 5K Gallop Management Team, in association with an array of sponsors, officially announces the participation of Miss Tina Clayton and Miss Tia Clayton as sports ambassadors for the inaugural staging of the 5k Gallop charity run on Saturday August 27, 2022, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 Street, Miami, Florida, 33177.

The Clayton sisters, Edwin Allen High School track standouts, under the expert guidance of Coach Michael Dyke, have steadily increased their international athletics accolades; the most recent exhibition of this was at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia, August 1-6, 2022, for the World Athletics U20 Championships.

There, Tina claimed her second straight World U20 100m title in a championship record and national U20 record of 10.95. Whilst Tia anchored the women 4x100m U20 team to a world record win taking Jamaica across the line in 42.56 seconds.

The 5k Gallop team recognizes the pertinence of the Clayton sisters support, especially as they remain student-athletes, a core group which the initiative exists to assist.

5K Gallop

The 5K Gallop is a collaborative USA – Jamaica charity event geared towards supporting schools in Jamaica that need structural support and learning resources. Its overriding objective is to invest in education with a particular focus on supporting sports and cultural co-curricular activities. Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott, Medical Director of the South Miami Children’s Clinic is the lead coordinator of the initiative. She holds dual citizenship within the United States of America and Jamaica and is licensed to practice in both jurisdictions. The event promises to be enriching and fun for the entire family.

Go to 5kgallop.org to register, and to choose the school that you wish to benefit from your entry. Adult tickets – $30.00; Children’s ticket – $15.00; free zoo entry with every ticket purchase. Call 305 962 2094 for further information.