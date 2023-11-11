City of Tamarac To Pay Tribute To Veterans At Annual Ceremony

TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac invites the community to honor and recognize our Nation’s Veterans for their patriotism, service and sacrifice at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony, Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m.

Following a renovation period of nearly two years, the ceremony will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, for the first time since 2021.The program includes a massing of colors, led by the Tamarac Fire Rescue Honor Guard.

Jay Koutcher, of the Tamarac Veterans Affairs Committee, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Vocalist Chantal Deshaies will sing the national anthem. Additionally, the “Armed Forces Salute” will be performed by The Miamians. The Celtic Bagpipe Team will also play “Amazing Grace.” A wreath-laying ceremony will follow to honor fallen American military heroes.

The program also includes a keynote address by Dan Gately, Navy Lieutenant Commander, Retired. Gately completed two deployments reporting to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 71, one to the western Pacific and one to the Arabian Gulf. He has also been deployed on numerous vessels, including the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis, destroyer USS Sampson and cruiser USS Antietam.

Following the ceremony, Tamarac’s Mayor, Commissioners and staff will officially unveil the park’s new amenities with a ribbon-cutting. New features include parking lot and restroom installations.

On-site event parking is available at Veterans Memorial Park, 7825 Southgate Blvd.