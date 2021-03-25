City of Opa-locka Provides Free COVID-19 Vaccinations – 50+ Years Old
[OPA-LOCKA] – The City of Opa-locka recently announced that they will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who is 50 years or older. The vaccinations will be administered at a federally supported COVID-19 vaccination site.
The site is located at the Helen Miller Center, 2331 NW 143rd Street, Opa-locka, Florida 33054, and will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ups are accepted. Pre-registration is suggested by visiting: Commvax.patientportalfl.com.
Health care providers are also able to receive the vaccine with a work ID. Moreover, anyone with a Department of Health COVID-19 Vulnerability Assessment Form can also receive the vaccine.
The vaccine is free and available to anyone aged 50 or older, regardless of health care provider or insurance coverage.
