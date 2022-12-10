Local News

City of North Miami Beach Host Holiday Literacy Concert

North Miami Beach –The City of North Miami Beach and Commissioner Daniela Jean in partnership with State Senator Shevrin Jones will present a Holiday Literacy Concert: A Soulful Holiday Celebration. The festivities will take place on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater (located at 17011 NE 19th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL 33162).

“Our goal is to come together as a City to share holiday traditions and read stories that showcase how different communities celebrate the holidays” said Commissioner Daniela Jean.  

The annual Holiday Literacy Concert aims to promote literacy during the upcoming winter break. During the event, Commissioner Daniela Jean and State Senator Shevrin Jones will read a book to the audience while they follow along on a big television screen. Guests will enjoy refreshments while learning about how people from different cultures and backgrounds celebrate the holidays. This event will feature books like “Together for Kwanzaa” by Juwanda G. Ford, “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats, and “The Night Before Hanukkah” by Natasha Wing. At the end of the evening, complimentary books will be given to children and adults.

This event is free and open to the community. To RSVP for free entry online, visit HolidayLiteracyConcert.Eventbrite.com.

