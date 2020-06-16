Chronixx – Same Prayer ft. Kabaka Pyramid

Jewel C. Scott, First Jamaican-American to Win a Seat as Superior Court Judge in Atlanta

Message from Ambassador of Jamaica Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks to Judge Jewel C. Scott, First Jamaican-American to win a seat as Clayton County Superior Court Judge in Atlanta, Georgia ATLANTA – It is with utmost delight that I congratulate you, Justice Jewel Scott, on your election this past June 9 as Superior Court Judge […]