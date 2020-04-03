CHI opens New COVID19 testing location in Florida City

MIAMI – Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI) is opening a new drive through Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site in Florida City starting Tuesday, April 7, 2020 to meet the needs of the community.

This is CHI’s 3rd testing location. The non-profit organization will be testing on Tuesday and Thursdays at 450 Davis Parkway in Florida City.

“I am so proud of our teams, they are giving their all to make sure that people have access to this critical test,” said Brodes H. Hartley Jr., President and CEO of CHI. “We have done so at no cost to those in need and ensured that our testing is for everyone, regardless of age or profession.”

Unlike some other testing locations throughout South Florida, CHI’s 3 testing operations are completely free.

“Thank you, Colonel Hartley, for being so responsive and meeting the tremendous need in the deep South Dade area,” said Florida City Mayor Otis T. Wallace.

Those looking to get tested need to meet the following criteria: They have recently traveled to any of the high-risk countries or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. In addition, they might be experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Drive through testing for the three locations is as follows:

Doris Ison Health Center 10300 SW 216 St. Miami, FL 33190 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to noon. (No need to call first for this testing location and no appointment necessary)

Florida City 450 W. Davis Parkway, Florida City, FL 33034 every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 1pm. (No need to call first for this testing location and no appointment necessary)

CHI Marathon Health Center 2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050 every Saturday from 11am to 12:30pm BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Must be a resident of Monroe County and meet testing criteria. Call first (305)216-2107 or email KeysCovid19@chisouthfl.org

CHI has also integrated behavioral health staff into its COVID-19 testing operations. This team of therapists and mental health technicians helps to ease anxiety and stress related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

CHI’s health centers remain open during this time as patients are being screened at the entrance for COVID-19 as a precaution for safeguarding the general patient population.

Those with symptoms are not allowed inside so that primary care, behavioral health, dental, OB/GYN, pharmacy, vision, radiology and urgent care visits can continue. (only emergency dental visits will occur at this time)

In addition, CHI is now offering telehealth visits to many of its primary care and behavioral health patients to improve continuity of care.