Celebrate Martin Luther King Day of Service with Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel

Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel Celebrates Martin Luther King Day with Day of Service at Brownsville Middle School in Miami

MIAMI – On Saturday, January 13, 2017, 9am to 1pm, in commemoration of our annual Martin Luther King Day of Service, Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP will engage in beautification, landscaping, and street cleaning projects in collaboration with other external community partners at and around its adopted Brownsville Middle School in Brownsville (Brown-Sub) community, 4899 NW 24th Ave, Miami, FL 33142.

This community event will bring together local citizens and their families to serve a local school in a community of need and advance Dr. King’s dream of social justice and economic opportunity for all.

HM&B is inviting all interested volunteers to register here for the Day of Service project in Brownsville.

“We are inspired by the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to open doors of opportunity for the students at Brownsville Middle School and to demonstrate the power of community collaborations,” said Jerry Hamilton, managing partner, Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP.

In 1994, Congress passed legislation encouraging the King Federal Holiday to be observed as a national day of service.

HM&B will welcome volunteers from Brownsville Middle School PTSA, Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association, City Year Miami, Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Bar Association, Caribbean Bar Association, University of Miami Caribbean and Black Law Students Associations, Sadie’s Daughter, Bearded Villains Miami Chapter, Girl Power, BMe Community, Office of Vice Chair Dorothy Bendross Mindingall, Miami Dade Public Schools, Melo Groove Steel Orchestra, Emgage, among other community partners.

For more information, including details about the Day of Service, please call Marlon A. Hill, 305-379-3686.

Click here to register to volunteer, individually or as an organization and/or RSVP your attendance with name, contact at rsvp@hamiltonmillerlaw.com.