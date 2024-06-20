Celebrate Juneteenth with the OneUnited Bank OneLove Card

MIAMI – In honor of Juneteenth—the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S—OneUnited Bank, the nation’s largest Black-owned bank, proudly unveils the OneLove™Card TV commercial campaign, which symbolizes the Bank’s unwavering commitment to love, belonging and freedom.

The TV campaign, a first for the Bank, depicts diverse friends discussing the benefits of the OneLove Visa debit card during a lively brunch at Pips on La Brea, a popular Black-owned live jazz club and restaurant in Los Angeles, CA. The combination of the diversity of friendships and the financial rewards offered by OneUnited Bank, including WiseOne Insights, which promotes financial literacy using artificial intelligence, sends a powerful message about the benefits of freedom. To learn more about belonging, which provided inspiration for the OneLove card, visit the Othering and Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley here.

Teri Williams, President & COO of OneUnited Bank, underscores the significance of this campaign: “We are so proud to release our OneLove TV advertising campaign and the beautifully designed card, crafted by internationally acclaimed muralist Addonis Parker, which we believe celebrates freedom and transcends race, religion and nationality. Love and belonging are what connect and strengthen us. It reminds us of the power of freedom, the importance of financial literacy and that we’re stronger, together, as a community.”

History of Juneteenth

Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. As a result, in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people would not be free until much later. Freedom finally came on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state, were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas. Source: National Museum of African American History & Culture.