WASHINGTON, DC – Statement from the Embassy of Jamaica:

It has come to our attention that there are video clips circulating on social media promoting an event to celebrate Brand Jamaica, scheduled for Saturday, 15th June 2024, at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington D.C.

We would like to make it clear that there is no event scheduled for that date at the Embassy. In fact, the Embassy is closed on Saturdays and Sundays and as is the norm will be closed on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

We believe that this flagrant misuse of the Embassy’s name to deceive and lure Jamaicans to attend any unsanctioned event is disingenuous, misleading and most of all goes against the spirit of brand Jamaica. These actions are disappointing particularly as we are in the midst of celebrating Caribbean Heritage Month.

During Caribbean-American Heritage Month, we celebrate the achievements and dreams of the millions of people of Caribbean origin now living in the United States while honoring the shared history of joy and perseverance that have united and enriched life across the Caribbean.

It is noted that the name of the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) is also being used to promote this event on June 15th at the Embassy. Dr. Claire Nelson, founder and President has advised that ICS is not in any form associated with any event on this date and has released a schedule of official events that celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month. This official schedule is endorsed by the Embassy of Jamaica.

The Embassy of Jamaica maintains a list of registered, active Diaspora organizations that work assiduously to improve the lives of Jamaicans, both at home and abroad, and we commend all patriotic Jamaican Americans taking a proactive approach to address the issues that face our people. None of these over 400 organizations are associated with any event at the Embassy of Jamaica on June 15th, 2024.

Please note that any move to utilize the name and goodwill of the Embassy without authority is malicious, deceitful, and damaging to Brand Jamaica.