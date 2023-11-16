by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – A longtime South Florida resident, Causion never hides his love for his homeland of Antigua. On Caribbean Vacation, his latest song, the singer pays homage to the island of 365 beaches.

Like his previous patriotic single, Antigua Me Come From, it is co-written and co-produced by Maurice Gregory, former keyboardist of Third World.

Scheduled for release on November 17, Caribbean Vacation features veteran Jamaican deejay Red Fox. It is part of a campaign by Elite Island Resorts, a leisure company that promotes high-end hotels in Antigua.

Causion, who is from the parish of St. Paul’s, told South Florida Caribbean News that it is easy writing about Antigua and the Caribbean.

“We have so much to talk about, it is just a beautiful place to be, and you know we forever pushing Antigua,” he said.

For this song, he recruited Red Fox, a contemporary of Shaggy’s who helped break dancehall music in New York City hip hop circles during the 1990s. Causion and Red Fox also collaborated on Come on Baby, a song from Mission Accomplished, Causion’s EP which was released in June.

A video to help promote Caribbean Vacation, will be released simultaneously.

“This incredible new song was inspired by Antigua’s people, natural beauty, and popularity as a world-class holiday destination. The video was filmed on location at some of Antigua’s most picturesque resorts and beaches, and features both international and local models,” read a promotional press release.

Born Gregory Bailey, Causion listened to the calypso and soca sounds that dominate Eastern Caribbean countries such as Antigua, in his youth. But he also developed an admiration for Jamaican reggae artists such as The Wailers and Third World.

In addition to Mission Accomplished, Causion has released five albums.