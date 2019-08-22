Caribbean Water Park in St. Lucia Welcomes 100,000 Visitors

ST. LUCIA – Over 100,000 visitors have splashed into Bay Gardens Resorts’ Splash Island Water Park since it opened four years ago off the acclaimed Reduit Beach in St. Lucia.

Julianna Ward-Destang, the water park’s managing director and the brains behind the acclaimed attraction, thanked its customers for their support since the opening day, not least since they have rated it as the current number one TripAdvisor activity in Gros Islet in the north of St. Lucia.

“We wanted to create a unique, action-packed attraction for all ages that allows locals and visitors alike to enjoy the natural beauty of St. Lucia’s favorite beach in a safe environment,” said Ward-Destang.

Ward-Destang, a chartered accountant and the 2016 St. Lucia Business Awards Entrepreneur of the Year, said visitors travel to St. Lucia from across the world to experience the island’s first open-water sports park for fun and the thrill of conquering some of the obstacles the water park offers.

The park, named this year as one of “7 Amazing Water Parks in the Caribbean” by Oyster.com, is continually upgraded with new and challenging features.

Only this year the slide, roundabout (merry-go-round), peak, and twist attractions joined the menu. Other favorites include the trampoline, climbing wall, monkey bars, hurdles, flip, and an area for water volleyball.

Despite the innovation, the water park emphasizes safety, so life vests are mandatory and certified lifeguards check the safety of all obstacles daily following European safety requirements.

The obstacles come from Wibit Sports GmBH, the German watersports company, that has produced commercial grade watersports products for nearly two decades.

All guests staying at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Marina Haven, and Waters Edge Villas get free access to Splash Island Water Park. However, to spread the happiness, the park issues thousands of complimentary passes to many groups in the community, such as the Boys Training Centre and national athletes.

Boosting its place in the island’s life, the park also hosts ninja warrior competitions, reality TV shows and events like the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Beach Olympics.

The park is open to the general public with admission starting at US$13 for visitors and EC$25 for locals.