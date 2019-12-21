Caribbean Airlines Begins Service Between Kingston and Grand Cayman

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Caribbean Airlines began service between Kingston, Jamaica and Grand Cayman on Tuesday, December 17.

The twice weekly non-stop flight will operate every Tuesday and Saturday, for the period December 17, 2019 to March 28, 2020.

The flight is timed to provide easy connections to other Caribbean Airlines destinations. The airline is using its 737-800 Next Generation aircraft on the route.

Commenting on the new service, Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera, said: “Caribbean Airlines has a clear vision to connect the region, which is a major element in strengthening our Caribbean identity. Far too often we have heard how difficult, inconvenient and expensive it is to travel within the region. This new flight will ease this burden by adding Grand Cayman to our network and our flight is timed to facilitate easy connections to other Caribbean Airlines destinations.”

In welcoming Caribbean Airlines to Grand Cayman, CEO of the Cayman Islands Airports Authority, Albert Anderson stated: “The Cayman Islands Airports Authority is delighted to add Caribbean Airlines to the expanding list of airlines serving the Cayman Islands. The Caribbean Airlines service will add 300 seats to Grand Cayman, to augment arrivals, which continue to grow exponentially. Our airport handles over 2500 aircraft movements annually and we are happy to include Caribbean Airlines in this expansion.”

With 66,000 friendly locals to greet you, the Cayman Islands is considered to be part of the geographic Western Caribbean Zone as well as the Greater Antilles.

All three of the islands have their own personality, reflected by the residents and unearthed in the landscape. The 264-square-kilometre (102-square-mile) territory comprises the three islands of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

The capital city, George Town, is situated on Grand Cayman, which is the most populous of the three islands.

The territory is considered a major world offshore financial haven for international businesses and tourism. Grand Cayman is Caribbean Airlines’ 22nd destination and the airline intends to expand its network in the coming months.

The proposed new routes and other customer experience initiatives are being supported by a digital transformation, which was furthered with the launch of the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App earlier this year.