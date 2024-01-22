by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Whyne Dung, the first song for 2024 by singer Bushman, was released on January 19 by his Burning Bushes Music company, which also produced the track.

The artist, who hails from rural St. Thomas parish in eastern Jamaica, told South Florida Caribbean News that Whyne Dung’s feel-good vibe sums up his attitude to life.

“The inspiration to write Whyne Dung came from a typical day in my life, just interacting with people and observing how they live; the things they take for granted and the things they cherish. Sometimes, I just observe people and wonder if they realize that their time a Whyne Dung (wind down) and they need to make the most of opportunity when it comes,” said Bushman.

Last year saw the roots act getting back in the groove after being sidelined for nearly two years because of Covid-19. He performed throughout the Caribbean as well as in Miramar twice.

Bushman has his sights set this year on returning to Europe, which has been one of his strongest markets since announcing his recording career 30 years ago with songs like Call The Hearse and Man A Lion.

“The pandemic was a real setback, so we must work to build the thing back to where it was and even make it greater,” he said.

Bushman starts his 2024 campaign with new members on his team. My MM Productions, a South Florida company operated by Orville Marshall, will work with Burning Bushes Music to promote projects like Whyne Dung.

“I met Mr. Marshall at a show, and we linked up afterwards and the energy was positive. During several discussions, it was clear that it’s a good fit, so we started to work together. Iron sharpen iron so My MM Productions and Burning Bushes Music are working together, and we will see where it takes us,” said Bushman.