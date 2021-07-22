Buju Banton’s New Single “Summer Body”, the Anthem of the Season

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – “Have a little fun and enjoy life,” says Buju Banton. That is the overall message of the Grammy award winning, multiple Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping and international reggae icon, Buju Banton’s new single “Summer Body”. As we enter the hottest season of the year, this track is set to be the premier anthem of the summer. Emphasizing on the freedom that comes with the summer season, Buju Banton champions for females to enjoy themselves. The single is available now to stream everywhere (HERE).

“Summer Body” defines the mood for many women who are yearning to return to the outdoor festivities. Celebrating life, removing doubt and restrictions is the underlying message throughout this single. Produced by Banton himself alongside dancehall staple Jon Jon, “Summer Body” features Buju’s quintessential deejay style over a hardcore Dancehall riddim, setting the tone for the soundtrack of Summer 2021.

The single borrows signature sounds from the 90s reggae dancehall era Buju Banton emerged from. Yet seamlessly fusing the contemporary sound of the present cultural landscape.

Following the success of his Long Walk To Freedom tour, Buju Banton released his Grammy nominated album Upside Down 2020. Hosting twenty tracks, featuring Stephen Marley, John Legend, Pharell Williams, and Stefflon Don. Press lauded his return declaring him “A national hero” according to FADER.