Brown Girls Do Gymnastics Conference returns

Brown Girls Do Gymnastics to promote excellence, character, and sportsmanship

ATLANTA – In Flight Gymnastics and Circus (IFGC) invites you to bring young gymnasts to Brown Girls Do Gymnastics (BGDG) to gain exposure from some of the nation’s best gymnastic performers and coaches in an environment that empowers girls of color.

In partnership with Brown Girls Do Ballet, BCDG is scheduled for July 28 – 29, at Top Notch Training Center in Peachtree Corners.

This themed Excellence Only, two – day conference will feature workouts and information geared toward athletes pursuing the Level 3/Xcel Silver designation and is geared towards gymnasts ages 6-18 and levels 3-10, as well as experienced youth circus artists.

Tickets are available here.

“This experience was born out of the wants and needs of the community. Parents and athletes wanted a place to develop skills that felt like home and coaches who valued them,” said conference presenter Derrin Moore, coach, and owner of IFGC. “We wanted to create a place where brown and black athletes know that the only thing that matters is excellence.”

Young gymnasts come to Georgia from across the country to strengthen their technique and practice with fellow athletes from other states. Moore, a past AAU Coach of the Year honoree, says, “Girls went back to their gyms proud.” She promises, “We had to keep it going. This year will be bigger and better!” Attendees may see something they’ve never seen before.

“We are bringing together some excellent coaches and judges. Georgia probably has the largest number of Black and Brown judges that are members of the National Association of Women’s Gymnastics Judges, Moore continued.“It is important for girls to see these images. It is important for them to see girls that look like them enjoying and excelling in gymnastics. Not, just the elites Simone Biles and Gabrielle Douglas. It’s for them too.”

Participating coaches include BJ and Shawna Hermansen, owners of Tupelo Gymnastics; Deshaun Holden, conference sponsor and co-owner of Top Notch Training Facility; Dr. Courtney Johnson, physical therapist, judge and coach; Robyn Magee, coach and former Level 10 gymnast, Brittani McCullough – former elite and collegiate gymnast; Deavera Todd – coach, former elite and collegiate gymnast; Brittany Spencer, Director of TOPS’s testing for Alabama; and Lisa Wheaton, judge and director of Bowden Gymnastics.