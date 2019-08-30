Broward County Continues to Monitor Hurricane Dorian

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) activated at 9AM this morning, Friday, August 30, in response to Hurricane Dorian.

All of Florida is under a state of emergency declared by Governor Ron DeSantis. Broward County will declare a local state of emergency Friday afternoon.

Mayor Mark Bogen updated residents on the current situation in Broward County.

The Broward County EOC will remain open until 7PM today.

Port Everglades and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remain fully open and operational at this time; however, passengers should contact their airline/cruise line for information regarding possible delays or cancellations due to the storm. Remember that the port and airport are not emergency shelters and parking facilities there should not be considered a place for vehicle storage during an emergency.

Broward schools will be open on Friday, and closed Saturday through Monday, Labor Day.

Broward County has extended the hours of operation for its residential waste drop off centers and landfill. The three Broward County Residential Drop-off Centers for bulk, household hazardous waste and electronics will be opened every day of the week (including weekends and holidays) from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., until further notice. Locations include: North Residential Drop-off Center at 2780 N Powerline Rd, Pompano Beach, FL; Central Residential Drop-off Center at 5490 Reese Rd, Davie, FL; and South Residential Drop-off Center at 5601 W Hallandale Beach Blvd, West Park, FL. Residents of participating cities may dispose of their yard, bulk and household hazardous waste. Proof of residency is required. Call the Emergency Hotline at 311 or visit our website, Broward.org/Hurricane, for a list of participating cities. The Broward County Landfill located at 7101 SW 205th Avenue (US 27 and Sheridan Street) will also be open every day of the week (including weekends and holidays) from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., until further notice.

The 17th Judicial Circuit announces the closure of its four courthouses at 12 Noon today, August 30, 2019, to allow for preparations for Hurricane Dorian.

EOC teams are maintaining ongoing communication with hospitals and health care providers to ensure our community’s health and medical needs are being addressed. Residents with special needs who require transportation to a shelter, if and when they open, are being assisted. Everything you need to know to be prepared for a hurricane can be found on Broward.org/Hurricane. You’ll find shopping lists, shelter listings, evacuation maps and much more. You can also call Broward County’s Emergency Hotline at 311, or 954-831-4000.

At this time, residents should:

Have food, water and other emergency supplies to last three to five days. Include any special items needed for elderly family members, infants, children and pets.

Top off your gas tank and have a supply of gas for your generator. Fuel supplies in Broward County are sufficient, however demand is high and some delays/outages at retail outlets have been reported.

Refill important medications.

Have cash on hand in case of power outages.

Businesses should:

Take important steps before the storm to protect themselves and their employees including filling fuel tanks of company vehicles, taking pictures of your business/plant to aide in insurance or tax credit claims after the storm and communicating your hurricane policy to employees.

For a list of hotels open, please visit Sunny.org/Advisory.

The next news conference with Mayor Mark Bogen will be at 4PM, Friday, August 30th. WATCH LIVE.

Stay informed by visiting Broward.org/Hurricane, or following the County’s Emergency social media accounts at Twitter.com/ReadyBroward or Facebook.com/BrowardEMD.