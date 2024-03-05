Brightline Introduces “Wine Wednesdays” Happy Hour With Pop Up Tastings

MIAMI – Brightline is introducing an all-new Wine Wednesdays happy hour, perfect for guests looking to wine down before hopping on the train. The happy hour will include special tastings at select stations featuring reputable French and Italian wines. Alongside this, Brightline will also serve up a tantalizing array of limited-edition holiday-themed cocktails on select days in March.

Brightline’s new Wine Wednesdays program will offer 50 percent off on all glasses of wine during happy hour from 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each Wednesday throughout March at Mary Mary bars. To kick off the Wine Wednesdays program, guests can select to add a curated food-and-wine pairing menu including Burrata Tomato Caprese, a Mini Charcuterie Plate, a Shrimp Cocktail, a Lobster Crab Bisque and a veggie plate.

Additionally, Brightline’s Mary Mary will host wine tastings during happy hour by the largest wine grower in Europe, Vranken Pommery Monopole, featuring its Pink Flamingo Rosé. The tastings will begin with the MiamiCentral station on March 6, followed by Fort Lauderdale on March 13, West Palm Beach on March 20 and concluding in Orlando on March 28.

Wine Stream Tasting in Orlando PREMIUM Lounge

On Friday, March 8, guests traveling PREMIUM to and from Orlando will have access to a curated tasting presented by Wine Stream. Available from noon to 3 p.m. in the PREMIUM Lounge in Orlando, guests will have the opportunity to explore various Italian wine varieties of sparkling prosecco, rosé and a red blend, each masterfully blended locally in Tampa for a unique refined finish to every bottle.

March Happy Hours

Not a wine drinker? No problem! Also this March, Brightline will introduce new themed cocktail specials in celebration of various holidays and South Florida events. These holiday-inspired cocktails will be available on National Espresso Martini Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and National Whiskey Day and will also include cocktails crafted for the weeks of Miami Open and Ultra Miami. Cocktails can be ordered at Mary Mary Bar locations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando.

March 15 – National Espresso Martini Day – Brightline will do an exclusive sampling of the Dobel Espresso Martini at its stations in Miami , West Palm Beach, and Orlando from 4 pm to 6 pm.

– Brightline will do an exclusive sampling of the Dobel Espresso Martini at its stations in , West Palm Beach, and Orlando from 4 pm to 6 pm. March 16 – St. Patrick’s Day – In partnership with Jameson, Brightline’s Mary Mary Bar locations will host Jameson Orange Spritz tastings from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. And, don’t forget to score some green beads and other holiday swag while you’re at the station.

– In partnership with Jameson, Brightline’s Mary Mary Bar locations will host Jameson Orange Spritz tastings from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. And, don’t forget to score some green beads and other holiday swag while you’re at the station. March 16-29 – Miami Open – All Mary Mary Bar locations to serve the official cocktail of the Miami Open , the Ace Paloma. Miami Open-themed giveaways will also take place at the stations with Polo Hats, Polo tees and more.

– All Mary Mary Bar locations to serve the official cocktail of the , the Ace Paloma. Miami Open-themed giveaways will also take place at the stations with Polo Hats, Polo tees and more. March 27 – National Whiskey Day – Woodford Reserve to host tastings at select Mary Mary Bar locations.

Ultra Miami

The fun doesn’t stop there. During Ultra Music Festival, from March 22 to March 24, Brightline is teaming up with Red Bull for an epic festival experience, complete with a train takeover (NEXT STOP: ULTRA). The limited experience will include DJs, Red Bull cocktails, and a sneak peek of Red Bull’s 2024 Summer Edition, onboard, featuring refreshing notes of orange, melon, pineapple and a hint of floral essence. For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com/events/specialty-trains/redbull.