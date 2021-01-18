Bonaire to Open to North American Visitors as Direct Flights Resume

[Kralendijk, Bonaire] – Tourism Corporation Bonaire has announced with much enthusiasm that the island will now welcome back North American travelers. Direct flight service are set to resume from Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Newark in February.

The island is also prepared to meet travelers’ viral testing needs required by the CDC with both convenient and private options. This will allow for a seamless and safe visit to a destination. Bonaire is abound with untouched nature, a rich culture and endless adventure.

AA, United, and Delta headed back to Bonaire this winter

Delta Airlines will resume its weekly direct flights from Atlanta (ATL) beginning Saturday, February 6, 2021. On February 13, 2021, American Airlines’ Wednesday and Saturday routes from Miami (MIA). United Airlines’ non-stop Saturday flights to/from Houston (IAH) and Newark (EWR) will begin scheduled service to Bonaire.

To avoid 10 days quarantine at own cost, travelers must have proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their arrival. Additionally, travelers must complete a health declaration form for the Public Health Department, 48 hours prior to departure.

Antigen Rapid Testing will be available in anticipation of opening borders. This will accommodate recent CDC developments requiring U.S. travelers abroad to show negative COVID-19 test results upon re-entry beginning January 26,

Bonaire has promptly announced a collaboration between Medical Laboratory Services and Health Center Bon Bida Bonaire, providing both on-site and on-location COVID-19 PCR testing needed for travel declaration.

The price for the Antigen rapid test is $75 USD and the PCR test $150 USD. While private testing at hotel rooms, vacation homes, etc., incurs a $120.00 surcharge (per location fee, not per person).

Results will be available within 24-36 hours and shared with the customer by e-mail. This will serve as an official English travel document. In case of a positive test result, the Health Center is obliged to report to The Municipal Public Health Services (GGDs).

Appointments can be made seven days a week via pcr@bonbida.com and / or (+599) 7875687.

Before traveling, it is advised to visit the Bonaire Crisis website for additional information, resources and the most up to date statistics and requirements.

An Authentic Experience in Bonaire

Bonaire provides a unique backdrop for travelers. Teeming with environmental awareness evident in its national parks, undisturbed reef systems and the island’s flourishing flora and fauna. Ripe with luxurious and authentic experience, visitors have access to secluded beaches, hidden hiking trails, design-forward villas and accommodations, clandestine culinary experiences, mangrove-lined waterways, and more.