Black Travel Summit hosts ‘STAY-CATION,’ a Black Travel Webinar

Amid COVID-19, Black Travel Summit events have transitioned online

MIAMI – Black Travel Summit presents ‘STAY-CATION’ Travel Webinar, an event experience taking place online on May 16, 2020.

‘STAY-CATION’ is a webinar featuring some of the most notable speakers and creates an environment for members of the Black travel industry to come together virtually.

This webinar is offered in lieu of a mini-summit and is one of several preludes to an annual Black Travel Summit.

“This is an event experience that focuses on ways that Black travel brands can collaborate with one another and not in competition against. We strive to create an environment where Black travel culture is celebrated, where diversity and representation are discussed, and where opportunities and ideas for future careers in travel are generated” says Anita Francois, Founder & CEO at Black Travel Summit.

‘STAY-CATION’ Travel Webinar features:

Free access to the event via www.blacktravelsummit.com

Access to some of the Black travel industry’s most notable influencers, entrepreneurs, and content creators

Discussions on budget travel, solo travel, and other traveling tips

Discussions on content creation, brand strategizing, creating travel opportunities, and other entrepreneurial-type conversations

The Black Travel Summit is the premier event for Black travel industry professionals.

Entrepreneurs, influencers, exhibitors and more come together in the form of webinars, mini-summits, and an annual discussion and celebration of the African Diaspora’s experiences while traveling, our future in travel, and collaborations within the travel industry.

Click here for more information on the Blact Travel Summit.