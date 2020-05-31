Black Lives Matter Event in Lauderhill Postponed

The City of Lauderhill, While Supporting the Black Lives Matter Initiative, Moves to Reschedule Event Planned for May 31, 2020

LAUDERHILL – The City of Lauderhill stands with the family and friends of George Floyd and all those who have lost their lives to police brutality or any social injustice.

A peaceful protest was planned by Black Lives Matter for Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, in the City of Lauderhill.

In an effort to assist the organization produce a safe and secure event, the City of Lauderhill felt it was in the best interest of attendees and the surrounding community to work with the organizers to postpone the event.

We hope to work with Black Lives Matter in the future to secure support from additional public safety agencies as well as identify an appropriate location for a peaceful protest.