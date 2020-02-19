Black Americans Setting Top Travel Trends in 2020

// // //

MARYLAND – Recent surveys from Airbnb find spending on vacation travel will increase in 2020, and central to that growth are Black Americans.

Fifty seven percent of Americans prefer to spend their money on experiences over things and 37 percent plan to increase their spending on experiences in 2020.

Amongst all travelers, Black Americans are leading the way and setting unique travel trends for 2020. Forty two percent say they will spend more on travel in 2020 compared to 2019, and 46 percent will travel more for vacation or leisure in 2020 compared to 2019.

Black Americans want to travel for cultural and heritage reasons

Fifty percent of Black adults are likely to travel to locations or landmarks associated with their ethnic or cultural heritage this year. This is 16 percent higher than the general population.

2019 was The Year of Return in Ghana and the country was a top trending destination, with guest arrivals from the United States to Ghana nearly doubling from 2018 to 2019.

Black travelers are looking for food experiences in 2020

When on leisure or vacation this year, 38 percent of Black adults are most likely to spend their time enjoying food-related experiences and another 35 percent want to simply relax.

Black Americans want to be off the grid and relax when they’re on vacation

Disconnecting and digitally detoxing to recharge is a huge trend in 2020, with 35 percent of Black travelers planning to rest while on vacation by doing things like reading a book on a beach and sleeping in.

“We have reached the age of Black travel. Black Americans are setting travel trends in where to go and what to do when you get there. Airbnb Experiences are a great way to learn about culture and history whether you’re at home or traveling,” said Cassidy Blackwell, Director of Global Editorial at Airbnb.

With over 40,000 Airbnb Experiences in 1,000 cities, there’s something for every traveler on Airbnb this Black History Month and every other month of the year.

Check out these Black-led Airbnb Experiences around the country:

Atlanta, GA

“Cake & Sip” With A Celebrity Chef

Charleston, SC

Let’s Go Crabbing

Look inside the Gullah Culture

Detroit, MI

Shop Detroit’s top secret thrift shops

Memphis, TN

Southern Food and Culture Tour

Milwaukee, WI

Tea & Tarot in the Afternoon

New York City, NY

African American Walking Tour of NYC

Philadelphia, PA

Black Walking Tour of Philadelphia

Morals + Murals: Tales from Our Hood

Washington, DC

Art & Soul of Black Broadway

DC Graffiti History & Workshop WBL

