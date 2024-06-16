Bishop of Motivation to Conduct Public Speaking Seminar In Nassau

NASSAU, Bahamas – Bahamian International Motivational Speaker and Host of the highly popular locally and globally Immediate Response Radio and Television Show on the ZNS Network, Spence Finlayson, will be conducting his highly acclaimed one day Successful Public Speaking Seminar on Saturday June 29th at the Warwick Hotel on Paradise Island from 10m to 3pm.

Finlayson, a much sought after motivational speaker, has given 5,000 speeches and seminars in 26 foreign countries over a 37 year career . He has received numerous awards, most notably the Commonwealth of the Bahamas National Honors when he was conferred with the Honor of Officers of the Order of Merit.

He went on to say that a good public speaking seminar can change your life!

If you feel nervous or uncomfortable when you stand up to present, you’re in good company. Public speaking fear is the most common phobia in the world. However, it is also the easiest phobia to overcome as well.

A good public speaking seminar can eliminate nervousness very, very quickly. In fact, most people who attend the Master Motivator Spence Finlayson Speakers Academy public speaking seminar feel more comfortable by the end of the day. Here is how it works…

The only way to get rid of public speaking nervousness is to replace negative experiences with positive ones. Every time you stand up to present and have a success, your self-confidence grows. But every time you have a negative experience, your nervousness increases. A good public speaking seminar creates a controlled environment where you can practice. When you stack up a series of public speaking success, one after the other, your confidence soars!

Master Motivator Spence Finlayson Speakers Academy Seminar helps you have success after success after success. When you walk out of this training session, you’ll be an entirely new person!

Key topics to be covered

1. The Communication Process

2. Selecting an Appropriate Topic

3. A Purpose for Communicating

4. Researching Your Topic

5. Audience Analysis

6. Formulating a Residual Message

7. Developing Your Main Points

8. Structuring Your Speech

9. Visual Aids 10. Practice and Delivery

To register please call 242-601-4291 or email: [email protected]

Investment is $299 per person including lunch, a participant manual and an internationally recognized certificate of completion.