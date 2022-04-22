Best Of The Best Returns With Stellar Line up of Legends and Young Guns

[MIAMI] – North America’s premier music festival is back for its 16th annual staging at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. After an October staging last year due to COVID-19 lockdowns, Best Of The Best is finally back on Sunday May 29th.

For over a decade and a half, the promoters of Best Of The Best have brought its patrons the highest level of musical entertainment possible in the modern music space. From artists like Mavado, Bunji Garlin, Shensea, Richie Stephens and Konshens to name a few, the artists at the height of their game all aspire to take the Best Of The Best stage.

2022 Stellar Line up

This year’s staging sees an exciting mix of performers to herald the prodigal return of North America’s foremost music festival. The following acts will be taking stage at this year’s Best Of The Best staging; Baby Cham, famous for hits like Ghetto Story, Vitamin S, Another Level and more. The iconic Mr Vegas, known for hits such as Hot Wuk, Heads High, I Am Blessed and more. Fresh young stars with potential and massive hits; Yaksta and 10tik, with smash singles Ambition and Roll Deep respectively. Fresh off the Love and Harmony Cruise reggae icon Beres Hammond, known for songs like Rock Away, She Loves Me Now, I Feel Good and more, is set to return to the Best of the Best stage after 6 years. For Beres Hammond this is his first live performance in the United States in almost three years.

Superstar crooner Chris Martin, (Cheaters Prayer, Big Deal, Mama), Patrice Roberts (Tender, Carry On, Splash, Mind Yuh Business), Pressure Busspipe (Love and Affection, Lion is Lion, Everything I Need), Lyrikal (Happy Place, Criminal Wine, Rukshun, Cloud 9), and Ricardo Drue (Professional, Vagabond, Toxic Love feat. Patrice Roberts) will also grace the stage.

Best Of The Best Receives Proclamation

Recognized and honored in 2019 with a proclamation by the city of Miami, the one-of-a-kind music festival has each year welcomed diverse community of record-breaking crowds from all over the world and has become the perfect getaway for music aficionados who prefer to “experience” live Caribbean music.

“It is a celebration of Caribbean heritage. It has been kind of downplayed because it has been doing well for so long. Best of the Best has earned its reputation based on the fact it’s in its 13th year. This festival also hasn’t had any negative incidents and we are very proud of that.” declared Retha Boone-Fye, program officer and director of the county’s Black Affairs Advisory Board.

Tickets to attend this 16th annual staging of Best Of The Best music fest go on sale at www.bestofthebestconcert.com. To miss the momentous return of arguably the greatest musical showcase in these united states, is to miss the event of a lifetime.