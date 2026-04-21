Bella Collina’s Comprehensive Selection of Rejuvenating Spa Treatments

ORLANDO – Nestled in the rolling hills of Central Florida, Bella Collina is the ultimate wellness escape, boasting enviable views of the sparkling lakes and stunning countryside. The venue offers much more than just a beautiful setting, providing guests with unforgettable experiences.

At the heart of this private Tuscan-inspired community lies the Spa at Bella Collina, a world-class wellness destination that fuses tranquility with transformation, inviting patrons to slip away into another world, leaving stressors and worries far behind.

Stepping into the Spa, patrons enjoy a calm haven, with Bella Collina’s expertly curated care packages designed to elevate overall well-being.

The Spa at Bella Collina is proud to offer a comprehensive selection of treatments to refresh, relax, and renew. From sensory journeys for couples to cutting-edge skincare solutions, the Spa’s standout services leave clients radiant, recharged, and cared for.

Renowned for providing therapeutic relief and full-body relaxation, the Bella Signature Massage centers around Swedish massage techniques, improving circulation, reducing muscle tension, and enhancing overall wellness.

Each massage session is tailored to the unique needs and preferences of the client. Whether they need to release chronic tension or seek gentle strokes to promote relaxation, Bella Collina’s expert therapists personalize each

massage for maximum benefits.

Aromatherapy oils and warm stones are often incorporated to enhance the experience, enveloping patrons in a multisensory, calming ritual.

Massages are conducted in a soothing, softly lit treatment room to ease clients into a state of total relaxation, leaving them feeling centered, balanced, and restored, both physically and

mentally.

Bella Collina Signature Facial

The Bella Collina Signature Facial is a highly customizable, luxurious treatment for those seeking to pamper their skin while also addressing any specific skin issues. This hour-long treatment starts with a thorough skin analysis by an experienced esthetician to ensure that perfect techniques and products are selected according to the client’s individual skin type.

The treatment includes gentle exfoliation, deep pore cleansing, a relaxing facial massage, a targeted mask, and application of nutrient-rich moisturizers and serums. High-performance ingredients such as botanical extracts, antioxidants, and peptides are carefully selected to repair, nourish, and protect the skin. The result is a noticeable improvement in skin elasticity, clarity, texture, and tone.

Whether battling breakouts, restoring hydration, or addressing the signs of aging, this facial leaves clients looking and feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

Bella Signature HydraFacial

For those seeking an instantly noticeable glow along with long-lasting benefits, the Bella Signature HydraFacial is an excellent choice. Combining advanced skincare technology with the therapeutic touch of spa relaxation, this state-of-the-art facial delivers professional-grade results.

Cleansing, exfoliating, extracting, and hydrating in a single session, the Bella Signature HydraFacial uses the patented Vortex-Fusion® system. Commencing with a gentle deep cleansing routine, the next step is pain-free extraction to remove impurities and unclog pores.

The final step is the application of a custom serum infusion tailored to the client’s individual skin type, whether they seek brightness and anti-aging, elasticity, or deeply penetrating hydration. Leaving the Spa, clients walk out with a plump, dewy, radiant complexion, ready for any night out or special event.

One of Bella Collina’s most popular treatments, the Signature HydraFacial is a foundational step in any self-care routine.

Signature Massage

Revered as one of Orlando’s top spas, the Spa at Bella Collina offers a comprehensive range of holistic treatments designed to improve health and well-being.

Refresh and revitalize with the venue’s Signature Massage, or nourish and rejuvenate the skin with distinctive facial treatments that exfoliate, cleanse, detoxify, and hydrate.

Clients can enjoy a full spectrum of treatments in the beautiful, tranquil setting of the stunning Italian-inspired

Bella Collina clubhouse. Savoring complimentary light snacks and wine, guests are invited to relax and unwind in the picturesque courtyard, enjoying expert treatments to leave them in a state of utter tranquility and relaxation.