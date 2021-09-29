Being a Renter in Florida: 3 Tips

Florida is a dream location of many, and the reasons why are obvious: hot weather, sunny beaches, and blue oceans, just to name a few. It also comes with impressive sports teams, world-class amusement and entertainment options, and good access to schools and colleges. Although, there are some important things you should know if you are considering, or already are, renting a property in Florida.

A topic that seems to have an aura of misunderstanding about it is renters insurance. Very few people even know it exists, and for those that do, an even smaller number of people know what it can do.

There is a plethora of reasons why you should probably opt to get renters insurance, and this is the topic which we will be discussing in this article. In particular, Florida is one of the locations that can be seen to benefit the most from renters insurance.

In this article, we will be explaining exactly what renters insurance is and what it covers, as well as all the enticing advantages that the regular person can receive by getting it.

What Does Renters Insurance Cover?

Rental insurance can protect your property from a wide array of potential hazards such as fires, theft, personal liability, plumbing, and a plethora of others.

Sure, there are ways to prevent fires and other disasters from happening, but you only have so much control. Some variables are just not in your hands, and even if you are the cause of some sort of issue, it would still bring the same worry and stress.

Renters insurance gives you a safety net in the case that a tragic event ever does occur. Not only is renters insurance able to save you financially, but it also gives you that peace of mind, knowing that whatever happens, you will be okay.

Not only that, but if any damage that comes to your home makes it unlivable, your relocation costs will also be covered. Renters insurance offers you complete and permanent security, which is a welcomed addition in such a volatile world.

A quote from Lemonade about how renters insurance can be a help to people in Florida – “If you can’t stay at your home because of covered losses (like a fire or windstorm), your ‘loss of use’ coverage provides reimbursements for temporary housing and additional living expenses such as food, laundry, hotel parking, and more.”

So, no matter what happens, renters insurance provides a well-needed security web to anyone.

Find the Right Area

As with any move – whether you are buying a house or renting a condo – you need to be in the right area. Florida has a variety of places in the state which offer totally different experiences. You may be moving because you’ve already got a new job, or you may be moving and figuring out later. Either way, you’ll be moving to somewhere that has to suit to your needs.

Miami, being the globally renowned city that it is, has both the parts you’d expect and ones which allow you to enjoy Miami Beach as a visitor, rather than a resident. The state also has Fort Myers, Naples, Jacksonville, Tampa, Tallahassee, among others. All these spots have their own uniqueness – like the places people retire to or the places students of collegiate ready. Cost of living will differ too, also. The housing market, for buyers and renters is tight, right now – with huge demand and low stock contributing to steeper prices.

The state, obviously, is warm, humid. Areas will be more prone to extreme weather, tropical storms which frequently affect Caribbean nations before making their way to Florida. These are the natural factors you will have to consider before moving.

The Landlord

The last tip is that you must be able to trust the landlord. Your renters insurance, should you choose to get it, will go a long way to protecting your possessions, allowing you to form a peace-of-mind bubble around your PC rig or your sideboard. However, the property itself is your landlord’s. This, for some, will create insecurity, as they are concerned about damage. However, the flip side is that the landlord has to maintain certain standards. The place must be habitable, and you are capable of holding them to those standards. Trusting the landlord, and having a civil relationship with them, is of utmost important.

Renting can be a tough situation, but it is very normal and can be made easier by helping yourself. Renters insurance, finding an appropriate place, and trusting the landlord should help.