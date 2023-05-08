Bartlett to Participate in Caribbean Travel Marketplace Trade Show

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett will continue his push for the introduction of a multi-destination tourism framework within the region as he heads to Barbados for the annual Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Travel Marketplace trade show. The highly anticipated event runs from May 9 to May 11, 2023.

Minister Bartlett has become the leading advocate for multi-destination tourism in the Caribbean, one of the major selling points he has been promoting regionally and globally.

He has renewed his call for the private sector to get involved. “Regional governments and the private sector need to collaborate more closely to develop multi-destination tourism and advance market integration by fostering and harmonizing legislation on air connectivity, visa facilitation, product development, promotion and human capital development,” he said.

“Jamaica has always played a leading role in the CHTA and coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year is even more special for our participation as our own Nicola Madden-Greig is the president with the responsibility of charting the course for the Caribbean moving forward,” added Minister Bartlett.

Schedule of Events

The schedule for the trade event will entail the participation of other Jamaicans during an innovative Caribbean Travel Forum and Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, May 9.

This forum is a new event for the CHTA and will focus on the business of tourism in the Caribbean with specific emphasis on topics such as intra-Caribbean travel relating to air connectivity and multi-destination marketing, sustainability, technology, labour market constraints and taxation.

State of the Region

CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig will deliver her state of the region and industry address while Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon Mia Mottley will give the keynote address.

Minister Bartlett will participate in an in-depth panel discussion among regional Ministers of Tourism and private sector leaders on pressing issues affecting the business of tourism with emphasis on multi-destination marketing and new markets for Caribbean tourism.

Other panelists will include Minister of Tourism and Transport, Cayman Islands, and current Chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), Hon Kenneth Bryan; Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Barbados, Hon Ian Gooding-Edghill, and Chief Executive Officer of Chukka Caribbean, Marc Melville, with Mrs Madden-Greig as moderator.

Another panel discussion will focus on responsible and resilience tourism: “Positive Mind Change = Positive Climate Change.” It will explore impactful and innovative ideas as well as solutions to drive responsible and resilient tourism with an emphasis on human capital development.

The session will be moderated by General Manager, Jamaica Inn and Chairperson, Caribbean Alliance for Sustainable Tourism (CAST), Kyle Mais.

Other topics for discussion include technology and its impact on Caribbean tourism and the impact and state of artificial intelligence (AI) in the hospitality industry.

Icons of Hospitality

The CHTA Awards Luncheon recognizing Destination Resilience and Caribbean Icons of Hospitality will close off the forum allowing participants to prepare for the CHTA Marketplace official opening, followed by two packed days of back-to-back meetings. Minister Bartlett’s slate of activities kick off with a Jamaica Press Conference on Wednesday, May 10 and includes meetings with prospective investors, participation in the CHTA Marketplace sessions, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the CHTA and the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC).

Mr Bartlett, who is being accompanied by Director of Tourism, Donovan White, returns to Jamaica on Friday, May 12.