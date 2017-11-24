GMUSIC GROUP and South Florida Artist Barachi Hosts Inaugural Turkey Giveaway In Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL – South Florida Recording Artist Barachi and his label partner, GMUSIC gave away 200 turkeys yesterday (Tuesday, Nov. 21), in Lauderhill. Residents who came out to get their turkeys were excited to meet the person behind this generous gesture.

The Regional Lauderhill Chamber of Commerce and Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies assisted with logistics and getting the word out to their constituents. Barachi, who was raised in South Florida will release his debut project, “Therapy,” bowing as a nine-song visual album.

“Helping people is my passion, and every family deserves to eat a healthy meal on Thanksgiving,” said Barachi. “We appreciate the support of our partners, GMUSIC and Health Benefits Groups in helping us with this effort.”

“We were honored to lend a helping hand in this very successful popup turkey giveaway in the Lauderhill community, states John G. Beckford, immediate Past President of the Regional Lauderhill Chamber of Commerce, longterm resident and active member of the community”.

“We, at GMUSIC are honored and humbled to partner with Health Benefits Group in our efforts to ensure that families in the Lauderhill community will enjoy a beautiful Thanksgiving as they partake in the Turkey Giveaway. Florida was hit hard after Hurricane Irma, and the people of Lauderhill are deserving of this blessing as we endeavor to offer kindness to those in need. We are a young company with a charitable spirit and passion for those less fortunate,” said CEO GMUSIC, Lindsay Guion.

“Therapy” speaks about balance, wholeness, love and real relationships. It is a collection of songs that speak to a place of peace, joy, and happiness and that is the “Therapy” that Barachi desires to share with his fans.

Barachi co-composed and co-produced every song on “Therapy” with High Volume (Gucci Mane, Jason Derulo, Busta Rhymes), and another emerging South Florida producer.

Barachi’s career is guided by the global entertainment and sports manager, Lindsay Guion who similarly directed both Ginuwine and D’Angelo.

Barachi and GMUSIC hope to continue this project in future years, making it even bigger and providing for more families.