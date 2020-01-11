Bank of Jamaica Governor Richard Byles Discusses Jamaica’s Economic Environment
Blue Mahoe Capital Partners Founder and CEO David P.A. Mullings sat down with Richard Byles, Governor of Jamaica’s Central Bank to discuss the economic turnaround since the country’s IMF program and the local economic environment.
Topics include:
– EPOC (Economic Program Oversight Committee)
– Inflation Targeting
– SME Financing
– Interest Rate Environment
– Debt-to-GDP reduction
– Digital Currencies
– Opportunities for Economic Growth
