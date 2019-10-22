Bahamas Pro Golf Tour making Waves

NASSAU, Bahamas – It is that time of the month again when professional and amateur golfers will take a swing in the 2019 Bahamas Professional Golf Tour (BPGT) Signature Golf Classics at the Royal Blue Golf Course, Baha Mar Resort on Friday, October 25 at 2.30 p.m..

This round has been dubbed the Auto H & L Classic, the leading supplier of Japanese cars in The Bahamas. Auto H&L is located on Tonique Williams Darling Highway and saw the need to support the growth of golf in The Bahamas.

With the second year of the BPGT winding down, plans are already being made on how to draw more foreign professional golfers from the United States and Canada to play in the 2020 edition.

There will be two and three day tournaments at Baha Mar, Ocean Club, Lyford Cay and Albany in 2020, in an effort to continue raising the competition to new levels.

Events like these can provide another avenue and venue for foreign professionals who are seeking to play more golf in a picturesque setting like The Bahamas.

The influx of more foreign professional players can help to push local golfers to bring their “A” game on the tour and help create the environment for high-caliber local professional players that can stand on the world stage. It also helps to create camaraderie and networking amongst the local and foreign golfers.

After the Auto H&L Classic, there will be two more Classics to end an exciting 2019 BPGT Signature Golf Classics.

Enthusiastic golfers look forward to the end of every month from May to December to get their competitive juices flowing at the chance of improving their golfing skills.

In last round’s outing in the RMS Million Dollar Hole in One Classic, Lemon Gorospe came away as the top golfer in the professional category. He finished the round with a score of one-over par 73.

Keno Turnquest and Greg Maycock were tied for second with a score of two-over par 74. In the end, Turnquest was given second on the count back.

There is a tight race for the money purse as Maycock still has the lead with $2,650.

Gorospe is in second place with $2,200 and now ahead of third place Riccardo Davis who has $2,000. Davis has missed the last three rounds with a hand injury.

On the amateur side, 14-year-old Albany Golf Academy student, Zion Taylor beat out his seniors to finish first. He finished with a score of nine-over par 81. He held off second place Timothy Ryder who finished with 11-over par 83.

Third place saw Andre White finishing tied with Heathcliffe Kane and Gerhard Buekes with a score of 12-over par 84.

White won third place on a count back. The competition is expected to be stiffer as Gorospe and Taylor will look to fight off the tough field to come out victorious.

Golfers who are interested in playing in this round can also register online Bahamas Professional Golf Tour or drop off applications to Riccardo Davis at Baha Mar golf club or send an email to the organizers at Bahamasprofessionalgolftour@gmail.com.

