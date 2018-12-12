The Bahamas Host VIP Black Meeting Planners at National Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Islands Of The Bahamas were the sponsors of a VIP Planners Only Breakfast at the recent National Coalition of Black Meeting Planners (NCBMP) 2018 Annual Conference, which took place in New Orleans, LA, November 28 – December 1, 2018.

The Bahamas was the only Caribbean Destination sponsor at the Conference and in keeping with the conference theme, “Elevate, Educate, Engage,” The Bahamas Director of Multicultural and Religious Markets, Linville Johnson, took the opportunity to educate the planners on the renaissance of his country’s product including the Baha Mar Resort complex at Cable Beach, Nassau.

Johnson spoke to the group but also engaged them in conversation and fielded questions from many of the planners on the Baha Mar Resort. “With its three luxury brands, The Grand Hyatt, The SLS and The Rosewood, Baha Mar’s room inventory is impressively large and many of the planners are picturing it as the ideal spot for the hosting of their clients’ upcoming conferences and conventions,” he said.

The Director also said that the African American planners’ high interest in The Bahamas product, stems from the fact that “coupled with the recent exponential increase of room inventory in The Bahamas, are factors that have been impressing these planners for many years including: The Bahamas’ long-standing ties with African Americans; the country’s hassle-free border formalities and the eagerness of Bahamian hoteliers to work with Planners to facilitate seamless conferences and conventions away from the American mainland.”

The Conference, which annually attracts African American planners and suppliers from across the nation, featured powerful presentations by top speakers including Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP.

Other conference events included presentations from suppliers including national and international Tourism Boards and Conventions and Visitors Bureaus (CVB’s), and educational presentations.

Partnering with the Bahamas Tourist Office, SLS Baha Mar provided a prize of a weekend stay in The Bahamas to a lucky planner.