Authentic Caribbean Foundation Coding Workshops Take Flight Across The Caribbean

BOSTON – The Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc., (ACF) recently embarked on a high-value collaboration with CodeEd, the innovative online learning platform dedicated to empowering young minds with essential coding skills, to grow the discipline among primary and secondary school students across the Caribbean.

The CodeEd: Futuristic Learning Through Youth Involvement workshop series is set to spark a revolution in educational engagement and hands-on learning and is designed to equip children and teenagers with coding prowess while fostering vital life skills.

The 8-week series of workshops which launched during the Spring of 2023 will continue through the summer and are held for one week, Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The daily sessions incorporate graphic and animation classes, fostering teamwork, resilience, and innovation. The classes present an exciting opportunity for youth aged 12 and under to dive into the world of programming through beginner’s scratch coding. This block-based approach allows young students to grasp fundamental coding concepts as they create interactive animations, games, and stories, complemented by a solid foundation in design and animation.

Website Design Programs

A section of the program targets participants aged 13 and above. The students will delve into website design using HTML and CSS – the cornerstone languages of the web. Through hands-on instruction, students will craft responsive websites, imbuing them with visually stunning design elements and utilizing CSS for impeccable styling and layout.

Upon completion, participants will earn a non-credit bearing certificate from Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc., and CodeEd.

A critical component of the initiative is the ‘train-the-trainer’ sessions which prepares persons who are interested in becoming trainers in that field.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this dynamic collaboration with CodeEd,” shares Mr. Andrew Sharpe of the Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc. “Our aim is to empower the next generation with coding skills that transcend mere programming – they’re pathways to creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving.”

The Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc. envisions a future where every child’s potential is nurtured and unlocked through cutting-edge education and invites parents and guardians to join in this journey of exploration and growth. The Futuristic Learning Through Youth Involvement workshop series encapsulates the essence of innovation, coding mastery, and holistic skill development.