Audrey Marks: Let’s Connect with the Ambassador on July 18, 2024

WASHINGTON, DC – Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks on Thursday July 18, 2024 will feature a book launch with Jamaican author Dr. Patricia V. Smith, Jamaica’s recovery progress after Hurricane Beryl as well as look at the plans to celebrate Jamaica 62, at 7:00 pm EDT (Washington DC) / 6pm EST (Jamaica).

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks says the upcoming virtual town hall meeting will be a hybrid to feature Dr. Patricia Smith as an in-person guest, as well as online guests.

She noted that “I Persist, the biography of Dr. Patricia V. Smith, provides a firsthand perspective of Patricia’s incredible journey from the streets of Spanish Town, Jamaica, to becoming a highly successful entrepreneur.

“As we seek to recover from Hurricane Beryl and approach the independence season, this book is a poignant reminder of the indomitable Jamaican spirit. This powerful story of persistence will inspire many people, especially women, who have come from and experienced less opportune circumstances. Dr. Smith’s story inspires the will and hope that they too can emerge victorious,” Ambassador Marks declared.

As it relates to the independence activities, Jamaica’s Consul Generals in Miami and New York, Oliver Mair and Alsion Wilson respectively, as well as honourary consuls across the US will give updates on the planned independence activities for the cities across the United States.

‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’ enables Jamaicans at home and abroad to communicate directly with the Ambassador about current Jamaica / USA bilateral matters and to stay informed about the Government of Jamaica’s policies and programmes, as well as the Embassy’s activities.

The Jamaican Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks is usually joined by various distinguished guests, including government ministers, US government officials, key players in various local and international organizations, and prominent members of the Jamaican Diaspora.

To join the conversation on Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks, click here to join via Zoom.