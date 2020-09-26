As Vote-By-Mail Ballots Begin to Drop, Biden for President Florida to Host “Seal, Sign, Deliver” Press Conferences
FLORIDA – This weekend, following the initial distribution of domestic vote-by-mail ballots, Biden for President Florida will host “Seal, Sign, Deliver” press conferences with local leaders across the state to encourage voters to cast their vote-by-mail ballots early for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Nearly five million Florida voters have requested vote-by-mail ballots for the upcoming election.
“Seal, Sign, Deliver” Press Conferences – Saturday, September 26th
South Florida
- Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz
- State Rep. Bobby Dubose
- State Rep. Cindy Polo
- State Sen. Gary Farmer
West Palm Beach
- Rep. Lois Frankel
- Mayor Keith James
- Commissioner Mack Bernard
Tallahassee
- State Rep. Loranne Ausley
- Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox
Orlando
- Rep. Darren Soto
- Rep. Stephanie Murphy
- Mayor Buddy Dyer
Pinellas County
- Rep. Charlie Crist
- Commissioner Ken Welch,
- Commissioner Janet Long,
- Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin
Jacksonville
- Donna Deegan
- State Rep. Tracie Davis
“Seal, Sign, Deliver” Press Conferences – Sunday, September 27th
Gainesville
- Mayor Lauren Poe
- Kayser Enneking
- Cynthia Chestnut
Fort Myers
- Jacquelyn McMiller
