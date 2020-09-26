By September 26, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

As Vote-By-Mail Ballots Begin to Drop, Biden for President Florida to Host “Seal, Sign, Deliver” Press Conferences
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

FLORIDA – This weekend, following the initial distribution of domestic vote-by-mail ballots, Biden for President Florida will host “Seal, Sign, Deliver” press conferences with local leaders across the state to encourage voters to cast their vote-by-mail ballots early for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Nearly five million Florida voters have requested vote-by-mail ballots for the upcoming election.

“Seal, Sign, Deliver” Press Conferences – Saturday, September 26th

South Florida 
  • Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz
  • State Rep. Bobby Dubose
  • State Rep. Cindy Polo
  • State Sen. Gary Farmer
West Palm Beach
  • Rep. Lois Frankel
  • Mayor Keith James
  • Commissioner Mack Bernard
Tallahassee
  • State Rep. Loranne Ausley
  • Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox
Orlando
  • Rep. Darren Soto
  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy
  • Mayor Buddy Dyer
Pinellas County
  • Rep. Charlie Crist
  • Commissioner Ken Welch,
  • Commissioner Janet Long,
  • Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin
Jacksonville
  • Donna Deegan
  • State Rep. Tracie Davis

“Seal, Sign, Deliver” Press Conferences – Sunday, September 27th

Gainesville
  • Mayor Lauren Poe
  • Kayser Enneking
  • Cynthia Chestnut
Fort Myers
  • Jacquelyn McMiller
  