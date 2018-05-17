ArtWalk Homestead Arts Festival To Support Art Programs in Local Schools

2018 ArtWalk Homestead to Showcase Community Visual & Performing Artists

MIAMI – The City of Homestead Councilwoman Jenifer N. Bailey and the Southwest Advisory Committee (SWAC) will host the inaugural ArtWalk Homestead on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Come experience a FREE Festival of the Arts Community Day taking place at Losner Park 104 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead, from Noon to 6 pm.

This festival will provide families with a fun-filled day of art, music, food and games, while showcasing the academic and art

education programs of local schools.

2018 ArtWalk Homestead will feature live artists and interactive art stations presented by benefiting schools: Somerset Academy South Homestead, Homestead Middle School, Atala Montessori School for Creative Expression, Gateway Environmental K-8 Learning Center, Redland Middle School and West Homestead K-8 Center.

Guests can purchase art in the popup art gallery featuring student and professional artists as well as participate in

intergenerational community art projects. Also on hand for attendees will be a free dental truck, career source job fair truck, games, food trucks, spotlighted Krome Avenue restaurants, a virtual reality tour of future Homestead Cybrary & Station, and more!

The festival seeks to utilize art as an economic and cultural generator for Homestead, fundraise for middle schools, and provide free resources to support parents throughout the school year.

Festival partner organization programs include The Children’s Trust free programs, Early Learning Coalition financial support, and Farmshare food banks. The six selected local schools will receive a minimum guaranteed donation of $1,000 to use towards their art program and/or their healthy eating program.