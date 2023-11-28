Art of Black Miami Elevates Local Artists throughout Miami Art Week-Art Basel

MIAMI – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) Art of Black Miami’s (AOBM) scope has grown this year to engage younger audiences and participation in more traditional art fairs building on its strong lineup of cultural activities and experiences during Miami Art Week. The spectrum of artistic events during the cultural season will showcase the diverse heritage of Greater Miami and Miami Beach, brought to life via exhibitions, engaging artist dialogues, captivating films, digital and interactive showcases, awe-inspiring performances, delectable culinary experiences and much more.

“Art of Black Miami stands poised to become one of the most comprehensive year-round art tourism initiatives of its kind in the United States,” said GMCVB President and CEO David Whitaker. “We are committed to showcasing the boundless creativity that thrives within our diverse community and recognizing this program for what it really is — a true gem for residents and visitors looking to explore even more vast artistic opportunities.”

Focused on honoring the accomplishments of artists from the African and Caribbean diasporas, the program will feature pivotal events during Miami’s Art Week, complementing the esteemed Art Basel Miami Beach. In 2024, the GMCVB multicultural tourism and development department (MTDD) will mark the 10th anniversary of Art of Black Miami, a milestone for this influential marketing platform and destination catalyst.

The forthcoming season’s events will be curated by local art organizations, galleries and creative hubs nestled in neighborhoods spanning from Historic Overtown, Coral Gables, Brownsville, Downtown Miami, Design District, Liberty City, Little Haiti/Little River, Little Havana and Miami Beach, to North Miami, Opa-locka, South Dade and Wynwood among others.

“Greater Miami as a destination is ever evolving and at the forefront of creativity and culture,” said GMCVB MTDD Senior Vice President Connie Kinnard. “The Art of Black Miami collaborative involving Miami’s diverse community supports the growing interest in the arts. It also shines a spotlight on aspiring and renowned artists, exhibits and activations that sometimes may not get the exposure that they truly deserve.”

Art of Black Miami Artists

The AOBM brand has evolved into a cultural powerhouse, prominently featuring Black and Afro-Latino artists with influential and emerging talents in the community. In 2021, the GMCVB broadened the platform’s horizons with the launch of the Art of Black Miami Podcast Series, providing a space for Miami-based artists to lead captivating conversations about how their creative styles are shaped and influenced by Miami’s diverse cultural landscape and neighborhoods.

This year’s lineup of Art of Black Miami events continues to set new standards for the program, showcasing artists from the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America and around the globe. For more information on Art of Black Miami, please visit ArtofBlackMiami.com.

A sampling of Art of Black Miami 2023 events is provided here.