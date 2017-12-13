Around Town: Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce Biz Expo

LAUDERHILL – Christopher Denny, Vice President, Service and Sales Support at the Victoria Mutual Building Society connects with Howard Berger, Vice Mayor and Commissioner of Lauderhill at the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce (JAUSACC) Business Expo recently held at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center in Lauderhill, Florida.

The JAUSACC Business Expo allowed Victoria Mutual Building Society to interact with Jamaican and United States based businesses or individuals and encourage financial independence through the savings and mortgage options offered by Victoria Mutual in Jamaica.