Anthony Brown and Group TherAPy Take Center Stage at Miramar Cultural Center

[MIRAMAR] – Anthony Brown and Group TherAPy, will take the stage for an uplifting night of worship on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. as part of the City of Miramar Cultural Center Presents series (MCC Presents), at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Florida.

This intimate performance will have three-time Grammy nominated artist and musician, Anthony Brown, and Group TherAPy opening up his catalogue of inspiring hits like “Trust in You” and “Worth”.

He started his music career, in 2012, with the release of, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, by Tyscot Records. This was a Billboard breakthrough release, topping the Billboard 200, the Top Gospel Albums, and the Independent Albums chart. This year, his hit “Help” is also up for Grammy selection.

His style as a worship leader at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland since 2008, ensures a special experience to his musical performance and a night to remember RIGHT HERE in Miramar™!

Camasha Cevieux, Director of Cultural Affairs stated, “We are thrilled to bring Anthony Brown and Group TherAPy to the City. His style of gospel music is sure to bring everyone to their feet and we are proud to continue to bring such high caliber artist to our MCC Presents series.”

Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase at https://www.etix.com.