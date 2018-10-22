FL Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo,”Andrew Gillum was downright gubernatorial”

TAMPA – Today, Mayor Andrew Gillum participated in his first gubernatorial debate against Ron DeSantis on CNN. In response, Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo released the following statement:

“Florida voters saw a clear contrast on the debate stage this evening. Andrew Gillum was optimistic, hopeful, substantive — and downright gubernatorial. Mayor Gillum made clear that he will fight every day for better health care, better schools, and better jobs. And on the most important issue of this election — health care — Mayor Gillum made clear that he is the only candidate with a plan to defend protections for pre-existing conditions and expand access to care.

“In contrast, DeSantis was unhinged, desperate, disrespectful and dishonest. Tonight, all DeSantis offered to the people of Florida were lies and falsehoods – and his uneven performance made clear that he is more fit for a Fox News green room than the Governor’s Mansion. The truth is that DeSantis’ nasty smears, his slash-and-burn rhetoric, and his record on health care make him unfit to lead our state.

“Mayor Gillum tonight made clear that he is the only candidate in this race who has the vision and values to lead our state. Mayor Gillum is listening to the people of Florida and making clear that he will fight for them — not corporate special interests or Donald Trump. That’s why Mayor Gillum and Democrats up and down the ballot have the momentum heading into early vote.”